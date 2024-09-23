Celebrating Hispanic Culture – Fiesta Indianapolis Celebrates Indiana’s Latino Culture

La Plaza’s Fiesta Indianapolis has traditionally been held in downtown Indianapolis. This year, the event was moved to Military Park.“It’s a great time to learn about the rich history of Latinos here in central Indiana,” said La Plaza President and CEO Miriam Acevedo Davis.

Fiesta Indianapolis has been one of the premiere celebrations of Latino culture since the 1980s. It draws thousands of visitors, and is filled with live music, dance, cultural performances, and delectable cuisine.

Fiesta Indianapolis celebrates Hispanic traditions, and offers resources for newcomers in education, legal counsel, and job opportunities. La Plaza works with other organizations to help empower Latino families, with over 11,000 families benefiting from their services last year.

Diverse performers will be on hand, including Mariachi Sol Jaliscience, Grupo Folklorico Macehuani, and Pavel and Direct Contact. Food vendors and artisans will offer unique culinary delights and crafts to explore.

“The Latino community is here, and we’re growing,” Acevedo Davis said. “We are a vital part of the community. We’ve made many contributions and look forward to continuing to be a part of central Indiana.”