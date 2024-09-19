Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – Children’s Museum Celebrates with Fiesta de la Familia

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting Fiesta De La Familia on Sunday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day ahead of Monday. The Fiesta will celebrate the hundreds of cultures across Latin America through family fun activities and crafts, including a worry doll.

A worry doll, or Muñeca Quitapena, are dolls originating from the Mayan regions of Guatemala and Mexico. According to folklore, the dolls are placed under your pillow, and remove your worries while you sleep.

Melissa Trumpey, director of public events at the Children’s Museum, says another art activity includes metal inscribing. “We also have a Mexican metal art activity, they’ll get a blank piece of metal and be able to inscribe anything they want and take that piece of art home with them.”

Other activities Trumpey described include educational events, like learning about the colorful textiles of the Guna people on the San Blas Islands. Photo booths will also be set up, allowing guests to take a photo together and then decorate a photo frame, thinking about your family and traditions.

Trumpey says having events like this allows families to learn new things and try them out at the Museum.

“It’s just really great, we’re all about educating and creating those experiences for children and families to do together,” she said.

Multiple community groups and partners will be on hand at the event, including Riley Children’s Health. They will administer vaccinations to anyone 6 months old and older.

The Fiesta starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.