Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – Columbian Doctor Revoutionizes Hispanic Health in Indianapolis

A passion helping others and a vision for a healthier future drives Dr. Alfredo Lopez-Yunez. He chose Indianapolis as his new home and established The Alivio Medical Center, which is dedicated to serving the Indiana Hispanic community.

Lopez-Yunez provides essential services in Indianapolis, such as immigration exams and primary care, and addresses the unique health care needs of Hispanic newcomers.

He says his work is more than just medicine; it’s about creating a bridge of understanding and support. He sees his clinic is a haven where patients find culturally competent care across all health areas.