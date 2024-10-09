Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – Eiteljorg Museum Celebrates Día de Muertos

The Eiteljorg Museum hopes to captivate visitors with its annual Díade Muertos Community Art and Altar exhibit.The community altar at the Eiteljorg invites visitors to engage with the holiday by adding remembrances for departed loved ones.

The Eiteljorg’s array of community-created altars opened Monday. The public exhibit is free.

Visitors are being encouraged to explore each altar’s offerings of rich symbolism and cultural significance.

The museum’s Día de Muertos celebration will be a vibrant festival from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26. It will feature a performance by an all-women mariachi band, Mariachi Sirenas, and a lively Catrina Parade.

The Eiteljorg aims to educate, inspire and unite people to celebrate life, death, and the enduring bonds that transcend the physical world.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Arte Mexicano en Indianapolis will present “AHORA!” a vibrant fusion of Mexican and Latina/o/e/x and design at the Eiteljorg. People with a paid museum admission can view the art exhibit.

Visitors on Sunday can engage with artists, explore a pop-up gallery of Latino arts, and attend artist’s talks from noon-3 p.m.

Luis Fitch, an internationally renowned Mexican artist and creative entrepreneur, will attend. He’s known for his fine art in urban art settings, including screen prints, stencils, murals, and a Día De Muertos stamp set commissioned by the United States Postal Service.