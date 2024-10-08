Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – Harmonizing worlds: The remarkable story of Pavel Solanco-Safadit

Pavel Solanco-Safadit is a versatile, classically trained pianist who truly shines in Latin jazz.

Safadit was born in the Dominican Republic. He came to the United States on a scholarship to study music at the University of Arkansas in 1998. He says the scholarship was his lifeline but he’s never forgotten his roots.

His compositions are a tapestry of cultural influences, weaving together the sounds that have shaped his life and artistry. He knew he wanted to transcend borders and forge connections that echoed far beyond the stage.

Safadit is known for Pavel & Direct Contact, a band widely known for its energetic, fiery performances. The band performs regularly throughout the Indianapolis area and abroad.

Pavel Solanco-Safadit teaches music and has made his mark in Indiana as the executive director of the Amigos Richmond Latino Center. It’s touted as the only Hispanic organization in east central Indiana that empowers families by promoting education and organizing cultural events to bring people together.

Pavel & Direct Contact will help host a big Día de Los Muertos celebration at Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Tickets are available online, with the price ranging from $23.50 to $43.50.