Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – Indiana’s oldest Spanish-speaking radio station

From the crackling static of radio airwaves emerges a symphony of Spanish melodies, lively talk shows, and engaging discussions celebrating Latino culture’s richness. Manuel Sepulveda, program director for Continental Broadcast Group, said, “Over the years, it’s grown a lot since the Latino community has grown a lot here in Indianapolis 18 years ago. When I arrived, the Latino community wasn’t as big as it is now. Now, we’ve got people coming from Mexico and Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.”

Radio Latina 107.1 FM is the oldest Spanish-speaking station in Indiana, and one of three that serves the Hispanic community in Indianapolis. It has become a bridge connecting generations, countries, and stories.