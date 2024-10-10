Celebrating Hispanic Heritage – IU Health Interpreter Bridges Cultures

Lizett Itai Cortes Perez dedicates her career to bridging the gap between healthcare providers and patients through precise and empathetic translation.

Perez’s journey with IU Health began four months ago when she recognized the vital need for more interpreters in the healthcare system.

She is laser-focused on ensuring patients feel heard, understood, and empowered to make informed decisions about their health. She notes the need for more skilled interpreters only grows more pressing.

Perez’s contributions extend far beyond her work as an interpreter. She also uses her creative talents to design and decorate stunning evening gowns for the annual “Dia de Muertos celebration.”

Perez recently became a U.S. citizen this past August after years of navigating the complexities of the immigration system.

Perez will make her second appearance in the Catrina Parade, donning her latest Day of the Dead gown, at The Eiteljorg Museum on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.