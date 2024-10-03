Celebrating Hispanic Heritiage – Vibrant Cuban Art Gallery Hits Indy

A two-day art show in the Factory Arts District will showcase the captivating works of three Cuban artists and offer vibrant Cuban culture.

The exhibit features 60 paintings by Lopez Aguilar and two other artists, Lidia Aguilera and Viviana Mendez.

The featured artwork looks into the depths of the current Cuban art movement, which is informed by the past but grasping for a better future.

The exhibit explores the vivid imagery associated with each artist’s examination of self and the struggle to make sense of an ever-growing Cuban migration. “If nothing else, come and experience the art, and all the pieces are available for purchase,” Lance said.

The exhibit will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday as part of The Factory Art District’s First Friday Art Walk.