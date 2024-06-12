Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. This week we’re celebrating Juneteenth and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

7th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 15, 12:00pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

Indianapolis, IN

Zoobilation presented by Citizens Energy Group

June 14, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Hot Rod Power Tour

June 14, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

10267 E US Hwy 136

Indianapolis, IN

Italian Street Festival

June 14 - June 15, 5:00pm-11:00pm

Holy Rosary Church

520 Stevens Street

Indianapolis, IN

3rd Annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival

June 14, 3:30pm-8:00pm

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware St

Indianapolis, IN

18th Annual Heroes for the House 5k Run/Walk

June 15, 8:00am-10:00am

NCAA Hall of Champions

700 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

7th Annual CBLC Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration

June 15, 11:00am-2:00pm

Indianapolis Public Library Central Library

40 East St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming

June 15 – June 23

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Bloombox Festival

June 15, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Harrison Center

1505 N. Delaware St.

Indianapolis, IN

8th Day Distillery Turns 6!

June 15, 2:00pm-11:00pm

8th Day Distillery

1125 Brookside Ave Suite D06

Indianapolis, IN

