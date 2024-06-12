New!
Celebrating Juneteenth and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. This week we’re celebrating Juneteenth and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
7th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 15, 12:00pm
601 W New York St
Indianapolis, IN
Zoobilation presented by Citizens Energy Group
June 14, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Hot Rod Power Tour
June 14, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
10267 E US Hwy 136
Indianapolis, IN
Italian Street Festival
June 14 - June 15, 5:00pm-11:00pm
520 Stevens Street
Indianapolis, IN
3rd Annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival
June 14, 3:30pm-8:00pm
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
1230 North Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN
18th Annual Heroes for the House 5k Run/Walk
June 15, 8:00am-10:00am
700 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
7th Annual CBLC Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration
June 15, 11:00am-2:00pm
Indianapolis Public Library Central Library
40 East St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
June 15 – June 23
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Bloombox Festival
June 15, 12:00pm-8:00pm
1505 N. Delaware St.
Indianapolis, IN
8th Day Distillery Turns 6!
June 15, 2:00pm-11:00pm
1125 Brookside Ave Suite D06
Indianapolis, IN