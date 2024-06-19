Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024. This week we’re celebrating the Legacy of the Madam Walker Center and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Madam Walker Legacy Center BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, June 22, 11:00am-7:00pm

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Animals And All That Jazz

Thursdays, June 20 – August 1, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis 5K & Monumental Mile

June 22, 7:30am-12:00pm

Monument Circle

1 Monument Cir

Indianapolis, IN

Uncork Me Indiana 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 , 2:00pm-7:00pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

Indianapolis, IN

Hogstock 2024: A Day Of Live Music & Cold Beer

June 22, 3:00pm-10:00pm

Hog Molly Brewing Co.

830 Depot Street

Columbus, IN

The 7th Annual Official Pride Bar Crawl

June 22, 4:00pm-11:59pm

Downtown Olly's

822 North Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN

Shelbyville Wine Walk Presented by Knauf Insulation - 2024

Friday, June 21, 5:30pm-11:00pm

Shelbyville Public Square

Shelbyville, IN

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming

Through – June 23

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

