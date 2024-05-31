Celebrating the UN Global Day of Parents

The United Nations’ General Assembly has recognized the pivotal role of parents around the world by establishing the Global Day of Parents in 2012. The day, celebrated annually on June 1, honors the dedication and responsibility of parenthood.

Whether it’s traditional parenthood or fostering, the aim is to pay tribute to all parents for their contributions.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 to bring insight into the establishment of this significant day during a discussion.

The growing significance of family roles since the 1980s has also grown with the rise of foster parenting in the international community.

Jimenez, a parent herself, emphasized that becoming a parent is a profound life change. When asked how individuals can determine if they are up for the task, she gave insights into the evaluation process.