Central Indiana seniors face food insecurity

As the holiday season approaches, 11% of seniors in Central Indiana face food insecurity, a statistic that rises in certain areas. CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions, Central Indiana’s Area Agency on Aging, is working to address this issue through various meal programs aimed at providing food, support, and community to older adults.

CICOA offers several nutrition programs to support seniors and their families. Neighborhood meal sites provide hot lunches and a sense of community through daily activities. For homebound individuals, CICOA delivers meals directly to their doorsteps. Additional programs, such as Produce for Better Health, ensure monthly deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables, while the Pet Connect program provides food and supplies for seniors’ pets.

The Pet Connect initiative was created after the organization discovered that many seniors were sharing their meals with pets, often their only companions.

Proper nutrition is critical for seniors, as it helps prevent chronic conditions, supports cognitive health, and improves overall well-being. However, some seniors may skip meals, either due to financial constraints or a diminished appetite, which can further impact their health.

The organization welcomes donations and volunteers to help expand its reach. Contributions can be made directly through CICOA’s website, and volunteers are needed to assist with meal deliveries and other services.

For more information about CICOA’s programs or to get involved, visit CICOA.org or call 317-803-6131.