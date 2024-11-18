Central Indiana Youth for Christ launches ‘We Believe in You(th)’

Central Indiana Youth for Christ (CIYFC) has launched its first “We Believe in You(th)” campaign. A movement designed to tell the students of Indianapolis that we believe in them and inviting the community to encourage the young people in their lives.

The campaign includes videos, t-shirts, and note cards, providing tools for teachers and parents to engage with youth. A fundraising component has also been introduced to help advance CIYFC’s mission in Central Indiana.

The campaign arrives at a strategic time—just after election season and before Giving Tuesday—designed to rally the community in support of local youth.For more information on how to support the “We Believe in You(th)” campaign, visit ciyfc.org.