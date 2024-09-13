Chase Oliver, Libertarian Candidate for U.S. President

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are not the only candidates Hoosiers will see on their presidential ballots this fall. Chase Oliver is carrying the Libertarian party’s banner this year. Oliver is from Atlanta, Georgia. He’s 39 years old and got his start in politics protesting against the Iraq war. He ran for senate in Georgia two years ago and is widely credited with forcing a run off with Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker there. Oliver visited Indianapolis on September 10th and 11th and sat down with Garrett Bergquist, WISH-TV Government Reporter, between campaign events.