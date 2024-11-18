Chris Bailey, Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Chris Bailey is not only an IPS kid and the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, but he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Chief Bailey discusses his childhood dream of being a police officer, why Indianapolis is so special, and why his mentors mean so much to him.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.