Chris Gahl of Visit Indy on The Importance of Tourism to Indianapolis

On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast we sit down with one of our city’s most well-liked, accomplished, and respected leaders. Chris Gahl is the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Indy (and, undoubtedly, one of Butler University’s most enthusiastic alumni). A wonderful person who has had a remarkable career, Chris talks about Indy’s successful tourism industry, how hosting the Super Bowl affected our city’s perception in the world, and what he was thinking when Gordon Hayward let loose his final shot in the 2010 national championship game.

