Christmas is Our Help

In the last episode we read about John the Baptist and how he loudly proclaimed, to anyone who would listen, that their help was on the way. This week we'll discuss the various ways Christmas represents that help. We'll get there by considering a passage from Isaiah 61:1-4. In this passage, the writer paints a picture for a future that is full of life and hope. We'll consider what his words have to teach us in our own situations.