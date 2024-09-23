Chuck Pagano shares incredible connection between Colts and Bears

The Colts host the Bears on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, two teams that Chuck Pagano has coached for.

In Indianapolis, he was the head coach for the Colts from 2012-2017 and in Chicago he was the defensive coordinator for two seasons, in 2019 and 2020.

When asked if there was something that the two organizations had in common, he said it was the people. But, it’s not necessarily the people that everyone would think.