Circle City Sound concert supports Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation

The upcoming Circle City Sound concert offers Indianapolis residents a chance to support veterans through an evening of music and community engagement. The free concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on November 11 at Lutheran High School, will feature patriotic music and popular show tunes. David Zimmerman, Director of Circle City Sound, emphasized the group’s commitment to giving back to the community, noting, “We’ve done this for several years to celebrate our vets in the community, and we hope people come out to support.”

Ashlee Walls-Pierce, VP for Advancement at HVAF, highlighted the organization’s mission to end veteran homelessness. “One in 10 homeless individuals in Indianapolis is a veteran,” she stated, describing HVAF’s work to provide housing, employment assistance, mental health support, and a food and hygiene pantry. HVAF serves around 400 veterans monthly, offering essential resources to help them rebuild their lives. The pantry allows veterans the dignity of choosing items they need, including fresh produce, meat, and hygiene products.

Attendees of the concert can support HVAF’s efforts through monetary and in-kind donations. A donation basket will be available for those who wish to contribute. “While the concert is free, we appreciate any donations for our veterans,” Walls-Pierce added. HVAF accepts monetary donations, non-perishable food, gently used clothing, and new socks, underwear, and undershirts.

For more information on how to support HVAF and local veterans, attendees can speak with HVAF representatives at the concert or visit hvafofindiana.org.