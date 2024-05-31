Claudia Polley: Groundbreaking artist, broadcaster & preservationist

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Claudia Polley. After receiving her training as a vocalist at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, she became a disco music star in France in the 1970’s. and in the 1980’s and 90’s she produced critically acclaimed jazz and blues recordings with Mapleshade Records. Claudia is also a trailblazing broadcaster both locally and nationally, she became one of the first female sports directors in the country. Today, Claudia is best known for her work as a historian and preservationist.