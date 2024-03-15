Comedy For a Cause: Supporting Police with Humor with Ryan May and Comedian Mike Armstrong

Get ready for a night of laughter with a purpose! In this episode of the ALL IN Johnson County podcast, we celebrate comedy and its power to bring people together while supporting a worthy cause.

Our first guest is Ryan May, a local comedian and the organizer of the upcoming "Comedy For a Cause" event in Downtown Franklin, Indiana. Ryan shares his passion for comedy and its ability to provide relief from life's stresses. He also discusses his involvement with the Armed Services Arts Partnership, an organization that offers art classes, including stand-up comedy, to veterans and their families as a coping mechanism.

Ryan gives us all the details about the "Comedy For a Cause" event happening on March 21st, 2024, at 7 PM at the Historic Art Craft Theater. The headliner for the evening is none other than Mike Armstrong, the famous "ex-cop" comedian from the Bob and Tom Show.

In the second half of the episode, we get to know Mike Armstrong, a touring comedian who has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and CMT. Mike shares hilarious stories from his days as a police officer, including his unique ways of dealing with speeding drivers and mischievous kids. He believes in using humor to calm tense situations and teach valuable lessons.

Mike's brand of clean, family-friendly comedy revolves around marriage, parenthood, and everyday life experiences. He emphasizes the importance of finding humor in difficult times and using it as a force for healing and bringing people together.

Proceeds from the "Comedy For a Cause" event will benefit the Central Indiana Police Foundation, which supports the families of injured and fallen police officers. Both Ryan and Mike highlight the significance of this cause and the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel daily.

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening of side-splitting laughter while contributing to a meaningful cause. Tickets for the "Comedy For a Cause" event are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.historicartcrafttheatre.org/.

Join us for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and support for our community's heroes. Be there on March 21st, 2024, at the Historic Art Craft Theatre in Downtown Franklin, Indiana, for an unforgettable experience.

Please visit these links:

Podcast: https://allinjohnsoncounty.com/

Comedian Mike Armstrong https://www.comedianmikearmstrong.net/

Historic Art Craft Theatre: https://www.historicartcrafttheatre.org/