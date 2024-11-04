Craig Shirley, Author of “The Search for Reagan: the Appealing Intellectual Conservatism of Ronald Reagan”

An election is also a time for reflection. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss historian Craig Shirley’s new book “The Search for Reagan: the Appealing Intellectual Conservatism of Ronald Reagan.” Was Reagan’s intellectual prowess underestimated by his opponents? How is Reagan’s outlook on government and his fellow man relevant in 2024? Craig Shirley brings a unique perspective to these questions and many more.





Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station





About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.