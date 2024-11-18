Criticism Mounts Over Trump Attorny General Pick

President Elect, Donald Trump, faces growing backlash against his pic for Attorney General. He wants now former Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz, to run the Department of Justice. Gaetz faced a criminal probe over allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. He has never faced any charges. Gaetz resigned from the House as soon as Trump made the announcement. A House ethics probe against his has been discontinued since he resigned. We talk with elected officials and other experts about Gaetz and Trump's other announced nominees.

Indiana's Best Political Team weighs in on Trump's cabinet picks and the latest from Governor Elect Mike Braun.

And, Indiana has a record number of black mayors. We talk to one of them about how his military service affects his approach to politics.