Culinary Compassion: MealTrain is Making it Easy Help During Life Events
December 10, 2023
MealTrain, with its user-friendly interface and innovative features, has become a beacon of hope for caregivers worldwide. Throughout its life MealTrain has orchestrated 69 million meals for over 3.1 million families and counting.
On this week’s show, we’re joined by Mike Laramee, Co-Founder of MealTrain. Mike shares with us how MealTrain is helping communities to support families as they navigate life’s milestones.
