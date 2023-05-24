Daddy Issues Episode 5 – Foster Parenting

There are currently 24,000 Hoosiers between the ages of 14 and 26 in foster care. Foster Success is an organization that supports the needs of teens and young adults who are transitioning out of foster care, by providing resources for educational success, financial empowerment and self-sufficiency. Jason and Larry hear some wonderful success stories from Dr. Maggie Stevens, President and CEO of Foster Success, along with practical ways that anyone can support their mission.