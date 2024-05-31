Death of a Canine Partner: Grieving, healing and moving on (with K9 officer, Jarred Koopman)

On the evening of November 13, 2019, Fishers police K9, Harlej, was shot and killed by a suspect he was attempting to apprehend.

In this heartbreaking and heartwarming episode of The Canine Lowe-Down, Harlej‘s handler and law-enforcement partner, Fishers police officer Jarred Koopman, recounts how he grieved, healed, and moved forward with life after the loss of his beloved canine partner.