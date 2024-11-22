Debby Knox Joins Indianapolis Symphonic Choir As Special Guest

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, a longstanding gem in the city’s cultural crown, is gearing up for its annual “Festival of Carols.” The holiday tradition, known for its world-class performances and heartwarming atmosphere, will take place December 20-23 at the Palladium and Butler University.

Artistic Director Eric Stark emphasized the unique collaborations that make the event special, highlighting a partnership with Lawrence Central High School’s choir. A standout feature this year includes Indianapolis broadcasting legend Debby Knox, who will lend her voice as a narrator for “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”