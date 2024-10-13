Destiny Wells, Democratic Candidate for Indiana Attorney General

Destiny Wells, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Todd Rokita in his bid for a second term. You might remember Wells from her campaign for secretary of state two years ago. She worked briefly as a deputy attorney general under then-Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Wells has sharply criticized Rokita's involvement in national-level lawsuits, saying it diverts resources from the state's own needs. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, talked to her about her plans for the office if elected.