Discerning a Call to Ministry: Marybeth Scheibel’s Path and Passion

Welcome to another soul-stirring episode of “Pulpit Perspectives.” Your host

Kent Lundy stands at the pulpit of the serene Culver Wesley United Methodist

Church, joined by Senior Pastor Marybeth Scheibel. In this episode, we journey

through the reflections of a passionate pastor in her early ministry, discussing

everything from her inspirations to her aspirations.

**Three Key Takeaways:**

1. **The Role of Mentorship in Ministry:**

Marybeth Scheibel shares her formative journey that led to her becoming a

pastor. She highlights the impact of key mentors, notably Pastor Esther

Rosario, in her discernment process and pastoral career. The importance of

nurturing young talent in the church emerges vividly as Marybeth reminisces

about her youth leadership experiences and how they shaped her devotion to

ministry (00:02:14).

2. **Embracing Joy and Lament:**

As she leads two congregations, Pastor Scheibel finds profound joy in the

Easter season and emphasizes the balance of celebrating life and engaging in

the necessary discipline of lament. Her affinity for the Lenten season shines

through as she speaks to its significance in teaching the church to lament well

and acknowledge the tribulations of life, all while anticipating the joy of

resurrection (00:14:18).

3. **Hope for the Church's Future:**

Despite coming into leadership during tumultuous times, Marybeth radiates

optimism for the future of the church. She shares an invigorating perspective,

emphasizing that there's no need for fear or cynicism as the church adapts and

grows. With a call for clergy colleagues to harness this hope, she trusts in

God's transformative power and promises a bright future for their communal

journey (00:17:10).

This episode encapsulates the dynamism of a young pastor's spirit, a heart

grounded in both tradition and innovation. Marybeth's reflections are sure to

inspire not only her fellow clergy but also anyone yearning for an authentic and

hopeful approach to spiritual leadership and community involvement.

