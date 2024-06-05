New!
Discerning a Call to Ministry: Marybeth Scheibel’s Path and Passion
Welcome to another soul-stirring episode of “Pulpit Perspectives.” Your host
Kent Lundy stands at the pulpit of the serene Culver Wesley United Methodist
Church, joined by Senior Pastor Marybeth Scheibel. In this episode, we journey
through the reflections of a passionate pastor in her early ministry, discussing
everything from her inspirations to her aspirations.
**Three Key Takeaways:**
1. **The Role of Mentorship in Ministry:**
Marybeth Scheibel shares her formative journey that led to her becoming a
pastor. She highlights the impact of key mentors, notably Pastor Esther
Rosario, in her discernment process and pastoral career. The importance of
nurturing young talent in the church emerges vividly as Marybeth reminisces
about her youth leadership experiences and how they shaped her devotion to
ministry (00:02:14).
2. **Embracing Joy and Lament:**
As she leads two congregations, Pastor Scheibel finds profound joy in the
Easter season and emphasizes the balance of celebrating life and engaging in
the necessary discipline of lament. Her affinity for the Lenten season shines
through as she speaks to its significance in teaching the church to lament well
and acknowledge the tribulations of life, all while anticipating the joy of
resurrection (00:14:18).
3. **Hope for the Church's Future:**
Despite coming into leadership during tumultuous times, Marybeth radiates
optimism for the future of the church. She shares an invigorating perspective,
emphasizing that there's no need for fear or cynicism as the church adapts and
grows. With a call for clergy colleagues to harness this hope, she trusts in
God's transformative power and promises a bright future for their communal
journey (00:17:10).
This episode encapsulates the dynamism of a young pastor's spirit, a heart
grounded in both tradition and innovation. Marybeth's reflections are sure to
inspire not only her fellow clergy but also anyone yearning for an authentic and
hopeful approach to spiritual leadership and community involvement.
