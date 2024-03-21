Do Seeds Die?

In today’s passage from the Bible, we encounter a short metaphor/parable meant to help us think through what we must let go of in life so that new life may bloom. But in letting go, there is a kind of dying. When a seed falls to the ground, it loses itself before it bursts forth to life. What does this lesson from nature have to teach us about possibilities in our world? This message seeks to address these questions. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.

