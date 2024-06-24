Documentarians Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien on “The Speedway Murders”

Their names are Jayne, Mark, Ruth, and Danny. They were abducted from the Burger Chef in Speedway on November 17, 1978; their bodies were found two days later in a wooded area of Johnson County. Their killers have never been brought to justice. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, the writers/directors of a brilliant and chilling new documentary “The Speedway Murders”, Australians Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien, discuss what compelled them to make this film, their own theories about the case, and how the police investigation was botched from the second it was discovered the employees were gone.

