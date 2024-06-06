Dollar menu comeback? Fast food deals on the table.

It’s no secret that things just keep getting more expensive. From home prices to personal goods, the cost of living in the U.S. has increased 22% since 2019, leaving consumers searching for ways to combat rising costs. As Americans scramble to find better ways to budget, one historically wallet-friendly option, fast food, is becoming less and less of a cost-saver. In fact, fast food price hikes have outpaced the national inflation rate in some instances, prompting backlash online and on social media.

Have fast food prices really changed so dramatically? And if so, by how much? FinanceBuzz, is always looking for ways to save money and wanted to better understand how much a trip to the drive thru was really costing consumers. To find out, FinanceBuzz collected pricing data from a dozen popular fast food restaurants over the past decade and calculated how much prices have risen compared to the national inflation rate.