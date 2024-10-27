Donald Rainwater, Libertarian candidate for Indiana governor

It's the marquee political race of the year in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb is term-limited and the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties are pulling out all the stops to claim the governor's chair.

All three of the candidates on your ballot should be familiar to you. Republican Mike Braun has represented Indiana in the United States Senate for the past six years. Democrat Jennifer McCormick was Indiana's final elected superintendent of public instruction. Libertarian Donald Rainwater is making an encore appearance from the 2020 race.

Rainwater is a software developer and a Navy veteran. He took home 11 percent of the vote four years ago. He says the Republican and Democratic parties have not delivered on their promises.