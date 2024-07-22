Donald Trump nominated after assassination attempt

One week after barely surviving a would be assassin’s bullet, former President Donald Trump is the official Republican nominee and back on the campaign trail.

The attempt on Trumps life immediately turned the spotlight on America’s heated political rhetoric. WISH-TV Government Reporter talked to IU political science professor Stephen Webster, who studies political polarization, about why political rhetoric remains so angry and what can be done to turn down the temperature.

Our panel breaks down an extraordinarily consequential week in politics and discusses the mounting campaign to push President Joe Biden off the ticket