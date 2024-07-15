Donald Trump Shot at Rally

For the only the second time int U.S. history a former president on the campaign trail narrowly survives a would be assassin’s bullet. Former President Donald Trump is recovering after a shooter opened fire on him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooting left a rally goer dead and two more in critical condition.

Indiana Democrats have picked their nominees for Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor. Delegates made their choices at Saturday’s state part convention.

Indiana will play a key role when the Republican national Convention begins in Milwaukee. Former Indiana Republican Party chair, Anne Hathaway, is leading the committee that is organizing the convention. She spoke with WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez.