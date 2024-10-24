Don’t Leave Sad

At the end of the 10th chapter of Mark’s Gospel Jesus is approached by a rich man who feels lost. We wants to know how to discover a life worth living. He has already done all that he can, and still feels as if it weren’t enough. What Jesus tells him leaves him feeling surprised and very sad. How will we respond to these words today? This episode strives to find out. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.