Dr. Janel Gordon nominated as an American Heart Association Leader of Impact

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and stroke is the second. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are working to prevent this through their annual Leaders of Impact campaign.

It is a 7-week campaign for hand-selected community leaders to raise money and awareness for cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks and strokes. The money funds research and advocacy to help save lives and improve health equity.

WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon has been nominated for the honor.