Eastern Star Church: Laying the ROCK Foundation

Throughout its 100-year history, Eastern Star Church has been committed to serving the needs of the community, including those in Indianapolis, nationally and abroad. Faithfully and divinely led by Pastor Johnson, the congregation began a major new initiative – The ROCK (Renewing Our Community for the Kingdom) Initiative – to bridge evangelism and discipleship in 21st century terms to the tangible needs of the community, encouraging and empowering both ESC members and neighborhood residents to transform lives and the community . After several years, we are entering our Second Phase of The ROCK Initiative and invite you to learn more.