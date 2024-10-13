Empowering Caregivers: Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield

Did you know that over 75% of Hoosiers want to age at home or in their community? In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we’re joined by Dustin Ziegler from Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield to discuss how they’re helping caregivers, and their loved ones navigate Indiana’s new PathWays for Aging program, designed to support that goal. Dustin also shares insights into caregiver health, focusing on mental well-being and self-care, and introduces Joy’s House’s new resource, Caregiver Way, which Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield proudly supports.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://visitcaregiverway.com/

https://www.anthem.com/

https://www.in.gov/pathways/home/