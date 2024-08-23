Empowering Minority Entrepreneurs at Rally Innovation Conference

Indianapolis is set to host it’s 2nd annual Rally Innovation Conference, where InnoPower‘s Minority Business Week will give essential tools and insights for success.InnoPower’s 5th annual Minority Business Week is joining the larger Rally Innovation Conference, which will bring together global leaders in tech, AI, and investing.

InnoPower is known for it’s commitment to uplift underrepresent communities. The organization hopes the conference will teach small business owners how to navigate economic game at the regional level, and how they can use it to advance their business.

Minority business week will kick off with a celebration of 100 small business owners. InnoPower has supported the owners and also given access to co-working space for the past year.

This year’s Rally Innovation Conference is set to be a catalyst for change, and minority business week will ensure that minority entrepreneurs are part of that transformation.