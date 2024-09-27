Episode: Bryan Clauson’s Legacy Across Central Indiana

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles travels across Central Indiana to show race fans where renown dirt racer Bryan Clauson's lives on in the Indianapolis community away from The Dirt Track at IMS. He visits the Indiana Donor Network offices in Indianapolis, Forest Part in Noblesville, Indiana, and the Clauson-Marshall Race Shop in Fishers, Indiana. To learn more about the Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund, which is a restricted fund within Indiana Donor Network Foundation that supports the families of donor heroes by helping families be with their loved one prior to organ donation, click the link below:

Driven2savelives.org/bc-legacy-fund