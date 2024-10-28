Evan Thomas, Author of “Being Nixon: A Man Divided.”

Fifty years after he resigned the presidency, the complex mystery that is Richard Nixon remains fascinating to historians and history nerds alike. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, renowned journalist and best-selling historian Evan Thomas discusses his biography “Being Nixon: A Man Divided.” Thomas covered politics and our political leaders for more than two decades and brings a unique perspective to one of the best books ever written about our 37th president.

