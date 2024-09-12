Even the Dogs

In today’s story from Mark 7 we consider an encounter between Jesus and a foreign woman asking for help. At first, in a very un-Jesus-like manner, he treats her very rudely; even calling her a slur. However, she advocates for herself and Jesus is moved to compassion. This story taught its early readers about their own prejudices and fears. What might it have to teach us today? This message explores these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.