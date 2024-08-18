Experience Care with Comfort at The Restoracy

Looking for something different from the typical senior living options? In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we chat with the Executive Director of The Restoracy of Whitestown about their unique approach to elder care. Whether you need long-term care, memory support, or post-hospital rehabilitation, The Restoracy provides top-notch care in a brand-new, cozy, home-like setting—offering the same quality services as larger nursing and rehab facilities, but with a more intimate and personalized touch.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://therestoracy.com/