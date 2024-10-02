Faithful Returns: Pastor Stuart Davis Discusses Returning to the United Methodist Church

In this enlightening episode of Pulpit Perspectives Podcast, Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy sits down with Stuart Davis, the pastor of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Culver, Indiana, and Hamlet United Methodist Church in Hamlet, Indiana. With only a year under his belt at Emmanuel United Methodist and a few months at Hamlet United Methodist, Stuart brings a fresh perspective and seasoned wisdom to his dual congregational roles. Here are three key takeaways from their deep and inspiring conversation:

### Takeaway 1: **Embracing Dual Congregational Leadership**

Stuart Davis shares the unique challenges and rewards of leading two congregations, especially given the geographical and time zone differences. He humorously recounts instances where he had to adjust to these changes, highlighting the importance of flexibility and resilience. Stuart's ability to manage his time effectively and his dedication to serving both communities showcase his commitment to his calling and provide valuable lessons for other pastors managing multiple responsibilities.

### Takeaway 2: **The Importance of Returning to One's Roots**

After spending five years pastoring in the United Church of Christ, Stuart reflects on his return to the United Methodist Church, celebrating the sense of familial connection and continuity. He discusses the stimulating message from their bishops about moving forward as a new church while acknowledging the ongoing conflicts and differences within the congregation. His emphasis on celebrating being part of a faith family that doesn't always agree but remains committed to doing the work of Jesus Christ is both poignant and encouraging.

### Takeaway 3: **Diversity, Family, and Possibilities in Ministry**

Stuart shares his vision for the future of his two churches, encapsulated in three powerful words: diversity, family, and possibilities. He describes the distinctiveness of each congregation, their familial bonds despite dysfunctions, and the endless possibilities for growth and outreach. Stuart's focus on inclusivity and exploring new ways to serve and engage with their communities is a compelling reminder of the dynamic nature of church ministry.

### Additional Highlights:

- Stuart recounts the individuals who inspired his call to ministry, including his grandparents, parents, and a transformative clergy couple during his teenage years.

- He discusses his hobbies, like genealogy and writing, emphasizing the need for balance between work and personal interests.

- A touching moment when Stuart shares how his daughter and a mentor keep him humble and grounded in his faith and ministry.

- Stuart’s preference for Advent as his favorite church season due to its preparation, anticipation, and joy, offers a personal glimpse into his spiritual rhythms.

Join Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy and Stuart Davis for an episode filled with humor, heartfelt stories, and valuable insights into the life and calling of a dedicated pastor.

