New!
FFA Announces Grow With Us initiative
November 29, 2024
From planting seeds to planning careers, agricultural education is cultivating more than crops: It’s growing tomorrow’s leaders.
Indiana FFA, in partnership with National FFA, launched its new initiative Grow With Us, which aims to give Indiana students the opportunity to learn a wide variety of skills and make connections.
Agricultural education includes classes that can lead to over 350 careers in fields like STEM, business, education, communications, and policy.