27°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
27° Indianapolis

Podcasts > Our City Our Voice

FFA Announces Grow With Us initiative

New!

FFA Announces Grow With Us initiative

November 29, 2024

From planting seeds to planning careers, agricultural education is cultivating more than crops: It’s growing tomorrow’s leaders.

Indiana FFA, in partnership with National FFA, launched its new initiative Grow With Us, which aims to give Indiana students the opportunity to learn a wide variety of skills and make connections.

Agricultural education includes classes that can lead to over 350 careers in fields like STEM, business, education, communications, and policy.