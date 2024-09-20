Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, 2024. This week: Fiesta Indianapolis and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

FIESTA Indianapolis

September 21, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

IMSA Battle On The Bricks

September 20 - September 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show

September 20 – September 22, 10:00am-5:00pm

Grand Park Sports Campus

19000 Grand Park Blvd,

Westfield, IN

Circle City Irish Fest

September 20 - September 21, 3:00pm-11:00pm

Holy Rosary Church

520 Stevens Street

Indianapolis, IN

Broad Ripple Farmers Market Dinner in the Garden Fundraiser

Friday, September 20

Eskenazi Health

720 Eskenazi Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Tree City Fall Festival

September 20 – September 21

Downtown Greensburg, Indiana

Around the historic Tower Tree courthouse square

NCMA World Street Finals

September 19 – September 22

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

10267 US Highway 136

Brownsburg, IN

Hippie Dayz

September 21 - September 22

Shelby County Fairgrounds

500 Frank Street

Shelbyville, IN

Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 21, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Fort Ben Cultural Campus

8920 Otis Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Indianapolis Heart Walk

Saturday, September 21

White River State Park

801 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Tinkerfest

Saturday, September 21

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Moon Fall Festival

September 21, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

24 N. Main St.

Bargersville, Indiana 46106

2024 Miss Circle City Classic Coronation

Sunday, September 22, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Pike Performing Arts Center

6701 Zionsville Rd.

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar