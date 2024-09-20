New!
Fiesta Indianapolis and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, 2024. This week: Fiesta Indianapolis and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
FIESTA Indianapolis
September 21, 12:00pm-8:00pm
Military Park @ White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
IMSA Battle On The Bricks
September 20 - September 21
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show
September 20 – September 22, 10:00am-5:00pm
19000 Grand Park Blvd,
Westfield, IN
Circle City Irish Fest
September 20 - September 21, 3:00pm-11:00pm
520 Stevens Street
Indianapolis, IN
Broad Ripple Farmers Market Dinner in the Garden Fundraiser
Friday, September 20
720 Eskenazi Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Tree City Fall Festival
September 20 – September 21
Downtown Greensburg, Indiana
Around the historic Tower Tree courthouse square
NCMA World Street Finals
September 19 – September 22
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
10267 US Highway 136
Brownsburg, IN
Hippie Dayz
September 21 - September 22
500 Frank Street
Shelbyville, IN
Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 21, 2:00pm-6:00pm
8920 Otis Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indianapolis Heart Walk
Saturday, September 21
801 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Tinkerfest
Saturday, September 21
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Moon Fall Festival
September 21, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
24 N. Main St.
Bargersville, Indiana 46106
2024 Miss Circle City Classic Coronation
Sunday, September 22, 5:00pm-8:00pm
6701 Zionsville Rd.
Indianapolis, IN