New!
Fighting Breast Cancer at Sista Strut and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2024. This week: Fighting Breast Cancer at Sista Strut and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Sista Strut 2024
Saturday, October 12, 10:00am-1:00pm
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Heartland International Film Festival
October 10 – October 20
Various Locations
Indianapolis, IN
Night at the Boo Bash
Friday, October 11, 6:00pm-8:00pm
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Street Fair
Saturday, October 12, 10:00am-1:00pm
Anderson University
Anderson, IN
Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 12, 12:00pm-6:00pm
6964 W. Whiteland Road
Bargersville, IN
Broad Ripple Beer Fest
Saturday, October 12, 3:00pm-7:00pm
780 East 66th Street
Indianapolis, IN
RE/MAX Tower Highpoint Fall Festival presented by O'Mara Foods
October 11 - October 13
3321 N Old US Highway 421
Greensburg, IN
ZooBoo
Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society
Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center
450 W. Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Nights
Now through November 2
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Headless Horseman Festival
Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN