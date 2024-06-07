Filmmakers Brian Vincent and Heather Spore

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Actor, Producer, Director Brian Vincent and actor, singer, producer Heather Spore. They created an indie film titled “Make Me Famous”. Directed and edited by Brian in his feature directorial debut and produced by Heather, their film is about the rise and fall of the East Village arts scene in New York City in the 1980’s through the unlikely lens of little known neoexpressionist painter Edward Brezinski. The film premiered at the New York LGBT Film Festival on October 17, 2021.