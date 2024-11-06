Finding Hope and Focus in Ministry with Annie Headen

In this heartwarming episode of "Pulpit Perspectives," Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy chats with Certified Lay Minister Annie Headen from Gary Centennial United Methodist Church in Gary, Indiana. Annie shares her incredible journey of faith, the people who have inspired her along the way, and the hopes she holds for her congregation. From her humble beginnings and Monday motivations to her favorite biblical passages, Annie’s story is a testament to the power of faith and community. Tune in for a conversation filled with wisdom, laughter, and the unwavering spirit that defines true ministry.

**Key Takeaways:**

1. **The Power of Encouragement and Mentorship:**

Annie Headen’s journey in ministry began with the encouragement of influential figures in her life. She credits Mary McQuarrie for pushing her to attend Lay Academy and motivating her to step out of her comfort zone. Annie's story underscores the importance of mentorship and community support in growing one's faith and leadership capabilities. Such encouragement can be the catalyst that turns potential into action, inspiring others to pursue their callings with confidence.

2. **Balancing Service and Self-Care:**

In her conversation with Kent Lundy, Annie reveals her deep-rooted inclination to serve others, often putting their needs before her own. This reflects her natural alignment with the biblical characters of Mary and Martha, embodying both service and devotion. However, Annie also acknowledges the importance of taking time for oneself, highlighting a lesson many in ministry can relate to. Balancing service to others with self-care ensures longevity in ministry and personal well-being.

3. **Grounded in Faith and Humility:**

Annie’s reflections on humility and staying grounded in faith offer valuable insights into the qualities that sustain long-term spiritual leadership. She emphasizes the equalizing power of God’s love, reminding us that we are neither better nor less than one another. This deep sense of humility and her profound connection to key biblical passages, like the 23rd Psalm, provide a sturdy foundation for her role as a spiritual leader. Her aim to “increase hope and focus” within her congregation encapsulates her vision for a faith community that thrives on encouragement and steadfastness.

**Tune in to hear more from Annie Headen, including her favorite hobbies, her take on the importance of Christmas, and her thoughts on who she'd take axe-throwing from the Bible! This episode is sure to uplift and inspire anyone involved in ministry or seeking to deepen their faith.**

**Resources Mentioned:**

- North District Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictINUMC

- Indiana Annual Conference Website: www.inumc.org

Thank you for listening to “Pulpit Perspectives.” Stay inspired and keep the faith alive.

Annie Headen, Gary Centennial UMC

https://www.umc.org/en/find-a-church/church/?id=54670